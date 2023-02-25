Shawn D. Halsted, 53
Hildreth resident, 53
Shawn D. Halsted, 53, of Hildreth, passed away on Thursday, February 23, 2023 at his home. Private family services will be held at Mount Carmel Home – Keens Memorial in Kearney with private inurnment being held at a later date at the Hildreth Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Shawn's honor are kindly suggested to the family for later designation. Craig Funeral Home in Minden is assisting the family.
Those left to cherish his memory include his children; Alexandra “Ali” Halsted (Dalton DeBey), Issiah “Ike” Halsted, and Skylar “Sky” Halsted; 3 grandchildren; father, Jim Halsted (Marianne Fritz-Halsted); brother, Jay (Tammy) Halsted; step-brother, Mark (Sarah) Coyle; step-sister, Cynthia Coyle; as well as a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, extended relatives and close friends.
Tributes and memories can be shared with the family at www.craigfunerals.com.