Shawn D. Halsted, 53, of Hildreth, passed away on Thursday, February 23, 2023 at his home. Private family services will be held at Mount Carmel Home – Keens Memorial in Kearney with private inurnment being held at a later date at the Hildreth Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Shawn's honor are kindly suggested to the family for later designation. Craig Funeral Home in Minden is assisting the family.