Sharon L Lueking

HOLDREGE — Sharon Lynn (Mansfield) Lueking, 85, of Holdrege, formerly of Oxford, died on Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022, at the Phelps Memorial Health Center in Holdrege.

A funeral service will be 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 20 at St. John's Lutheran Church in Oxford with Rev. Wes Hafner officiating. The service will be recorded and posted to the Nelson-Bauer Funeral Homes Facebook page.

Interment will follow at the Oxford Cemetery in Oxford.

Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 19 at the St. John's Lutheran Church in Oxford with the family greeting from 6-7:30 p.m.

The Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home in Holdrege is in charge of arrangements.

She was born on Aug. 9, 1937, in Holdrege, the eldest of two children to Clyde M. and Ordean D. (Fritz) Mansfield. She was baptized into Christ Jesus on Sept. 5, 1937, at the Peace Lutheran Church in Alma, and confirmed her baptismal covenant on May 18, 1952, at St John's Lutheran Church in Oxford. Sharon grew up and attended school in Portland, Salem and Halsey, Oregon, and then graduated from Oxford High School in 1955.

On Sept. 14, 1957, Sharon married Robert “Cork” Lawrence Lueking of Oxford at St John's Lutheran Church. She graduated from the University of Nebraska in June 1959 with a Bachelor of Science in Music Education. Later, she graduated from a two-year Bible College.

Cork and Sharon raised a family on a grain and livestock farm in the Mascot area, East of Oxford. Sharon was the bookkeeper for their farm operation and family farm corporations.

Sharon enjoyed her music. She served as church organist and pianist for many years. Sharon played for church services, weddings and funerals; directed choirs; and community singing groups. She also taught private piano and organ, to dozens of students.

She was an involved member of the Lutheran church, and served on various local, zone, and district women's boards. She taught Sunday school and Confirmation classes, and led Bible Studies. She was active in Aglow International, a Christian Women's Organization.

She enjoyed traveling with her husband, children and grandchildren, and was a Husker Football fan. They moved to Oxford from the farm in 1987. They both moved to Holdrege Memorial Homes in 2011.

Sharon was blessed with three children, Martha Bergquist and her husband, Robert, John Lueking and his wife, Kimberly, all of Oxford, and Polly Murdoch and her husband, Marlin of Orleans; 14 grandchildren, Amanda Marsrow and her husband, Casey of USAG Stuttgart, Germany, Lindin Quinn of Broken Bow, Dr. Gretchen Bergquist and her husband, Dr. Joseph Chiweshe of Fullerton, California, Jordan Bergquist and his wife, Janae of Oxford, Meghan Stoelting and her husband, Dan of Alma, Hannah Stoup and her husband, Jordan of Benkelman, Isaac Bergquist and his wife, Megan of Oxford, Tucker Bergquist and his wife, Kacie of Amherst, Connor Bergquist of Oxford, Darcy Bahensky and her husband, Ross of Kearney, Taylor Lueking and his wife, Jordan of Oxford, Mallory Haas and her husband, Joe of Holdrege, Jacque Murdoch of West Hollywood, California, and Camry Murdoch of Orleans; 21 great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law, Shirley Mansfield of Lawton, Oklahoma, Anita and James Peterson of Grand Island, Mary Allison of Paduca, Kentucky, Linda Miller of Charlotte, North Carolina and Catherine and Lester VanAlstyne of Huntingdon, Pennsylvania; along with nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Sharon was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Cork in 2016; her brother, James Mansfield; a sister-in-law, Beverly Everts and her husband, Robert; and brothers-in-law: James Allison, and John Miller.

Memorials are suggested to: The Lutheran Church – Missouri Synod “Missions Central”, 40755 County Highway E16, Mapleton, Iowa, 51034.

