Sharon K. Herren, age 79, of Kearney, passed away on Sunday, June 18, 2023 at Mother Hull Home in Kearney. Memorial graveside services will be on Wednesday, June 21, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. at Kearney Cemetery. Pastor Steve Shanno will officiate and there will be no visitation. The family request casual attire at the service. Memorials are suggested the family, to be designated later.

Sharon was born on September 24, 1943 to Dean and Dorothy (Ruby) Coffey in Beaver City, NE. She attended Beaver City High School and graduated with the class of 1960. She married Don Herren on November 10, 1961 in Akron, CO. Sharon worked several jobs throughout her life including Safeway, selling Avon and as a baker at Kearney State College although her favorite was caring for her grandchildren. She was also a very avid seamstress and was active in the Quilters Guild, Sewing Guild and Sewing for Babies. Sharon enjoyed gardening and also worked for many years as a poll worker. Sharon and Don enjoyed spending winters in Texas and also Arizona in their retirement years.

Surviving relatives include her husband, Don Herren on Kearney; son, Tony Herren on Kearney; daughter, Barb (Mike) Thompson of Kearney; grandchildren, Amber (Zach), Stephanie (Steve) and Dawn (Sean); great grandchildren, Morgan, Karsyn, Layton and Tuff; siblings, Ben Coffey and Deb Broadfoot; several nieces, nephews other extended family and friends.

Sharon was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Phil and Dick Coffey; daughter in law, Peggy Herren