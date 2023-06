Sharon K. Herren, age 79, of Kearney, passed away on Sunday, June 18, 2023 at Mother Hull Home in Kearney. Memorial graveside services will be on Wednesday, June 21, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. at Kearney Cemetery. Pastor Steve Shanno will officiate. There will be no visitation. Please visit www.hlmkfuneral.com to leave a tribute or message of condolence. Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney are in charge of arrangements.