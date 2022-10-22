Sharon Grell

Shelton resident, 84

SHELTON — Sharon K. Grell, 84, of Shelton died Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022, at her home following a lengthy illness.

Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Shelton with the Rev. Rob Kuefner officiating. Cremation will take place following the services. Burial of the cremains will be in the Shelton Cemetery at a later date.

Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 24 at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Shelton.

Memorials are suggested to St. Paul's Lutheran Church. Apfel Funeral Home is assisting the family.

Sharon Kay Grell was born Aug. 10, 1938, at Lexington to Ernest B. and Mercedes (Lee) Waller. She grew up and received her education in Holdrege, until moving to Shelton in her sophomore year. She graduated from Shelton High School in 1956. In her high school years, Sharon was involved in a variety of activities, was a cheerleader, and elected homecoming queen.

Sharon married Richard L. Grell on June 5, 1960, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Shelton. The couple made their home in Denver, Colorado. Sharon worked for a financial firm in Denver until they started their family. She then stayed home to care for her children.

They moved to Albuquerque, New Mexico, and later to Lakewood, California, for a number of years. There, Sharon worked as an administrative assistant in a dental office. In retirement, they moved to Slidell, Louisiana, for a short time, until moving to the San Diego area to be closer to their children and grandchildren. Sharon and Richard moved back to Shelton in November of 2020.

Sharon enjoyed traveling over the years, especially to Hawaii, Tahiti, Fiji and numerous European countries. Her hobbies included working puzzles and home decorating.

Survivors include her husband, Richard Grell of Shelton; son, Craig Grell of Shelton; daughter, Christine Hull of Murrieta, California; three grandchildren; two brothers, Byron (Patricia) Waller of Slidell, and Jim Waller of Lincoln; two sisters, Jean (Larry) Paprocki of Moline, Illinois and Nancy Price of Cottonport, Louisiana.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and one granddaughter, Brittany Grell.

