Sharon Booth

Lexington resident, 83

LEXINGTON - Sharon Marie (Owings) Booth, 83, passed away on Wednesday, August 16, 2023 at her home in Lexington.

Sharon was born on September 27, 1938 in Gothenburg, Nebraska along with her twin sister, Sherrill to Faye (Slack) and Leslie Owings . She married Roger Lee Booth on December 29, 1957. They had four children: Terri, Deb, DeeAnn and Todd.

Survivors include her daughter, Terri Rung (Jeff Hanson) of La Crosse, Wisconsin and their family, Daniel Rung, Catherine and Cade Murphy, Callen and Cai; her daughter, Deb (Tim) Holbrook of West Chester, Pennsylvania and their family, Alyse and Michael Gonzalez, Sofia and Mila, Morgan and Kevin Bellis, Beau, Rhys and Levi, Cassidy and Zac McCartney, Madison Holbrook and Max Ngo; her daughter, DeeAnn (Shane) Sage of Lexington and their family, Katie and Jonathan Garwood, Rope, Prairie and Tulsa, Ty and Nikkia Sage, Breckin, Hudson, and Trinity, Chase, Cayd, Cinch and Cohen; her son, Todd (Kim) Booth of Lexington and their family, Emilee & Michael Voss, Lillee, Graycee & Hank, Abby Kurtzhals and Blake Munster, Swayzee, Cutler, Raulee, Woods, Koplee and Brooklyn, and Brendan Booth; her sisters, Deloris (Wayne) Gronewald of Gothenburg, Marlene (Roger) Anderson of Kearney, and Sherrill (Robert) Lessig of Grand Island; step-sister, Judy Alvis of Kansas; brother-in-law, Harold (Elizabeth) Booth of Arizona; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Faye Farrell, stepfather, George Farrell, and Lesley Owings; her husband, Roger Booth; his parents, Lucille Booth Silsby, Harvey Silsby and Ernie Booth; brothers-in-law, Wayne Gronewald, Roger Anderson, Robert Lessig, and grandson-in-law, Trevor Kurtzhals.

A memorial service will be 10:30 a.m. Friday at the First Presbyterian Church in Lexington with Pastor Eddie Mariel, officiating. The service will be live-streamed via lexpresbyterian.com and click the YouTube link.

Graveside services will be at 2 p.m. at Fort McPherson National Cemetery, near Maxwell. Memorials are suggested to the First Presbyterian Church in Lexington. Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington is assisting the family with arrangements. Please share online condolences by visiting: reynoldslovefuneralhome.com.