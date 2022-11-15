 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Shari Compton

Kearney resident, 81

GRAND ISLAND — Shari Compton, 81 of Kearney died Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, at Azria Health Broadwell in Grand Island.

Memorial services will be 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 18 at First Baptist Church in Kearney.

Interment will be held at Fort McPherson National Cemetery near Maxwell.

O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney is in charge of arrangements.

Shari was born Feb. 14, 1941, in Kearney to Leonard and Mary (Bendix) Laflan.

She married Harlan Compton on Sept. 11, 1960.

Survivors include her son, Andy of Kearney; and brother, Doug Laflan of Creighton.

