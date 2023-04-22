Shad Gager

Shad Gager, 89, of Table Rock, was born November 5, 1933. He died April 14, 2023.

Survivors: sons Jim (Charlene) and Alan (Claire) 3 grandchildren, sister Katy. He was preceded by his wife Lois.

Funeral Services will be at 10:30 a.m., Sat. April 22, 2023, United Methodist Church, Table Rock. Visitation: 12-8, with family 6-8 Friday, April 21, 2023, at the church. Masonic, Eastern Star and Gideon Rites will be conducted at 7 p.m.

Burial will be at Table Rock Cemetery.

Wherry Mortuary-207 N. Nemaha Street-Humboldt, NE 68376 (402) 862-2915.