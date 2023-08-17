KEARNEY - Serapia B. Ramirez, age 94, of Gibbon, passed away Monday, August 14, 2023 at Mount Carmel Home Keens Memorial in Kearney. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 a.m. Monday, August 21, 2023 at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church in Shelton with Father Joshua Brown officiating. Burial will follow at Riverside Cemetery in Gibbon. Visitation will be at 4 p.m., Sunday, August 20 at the church with a Christian wake service following at 6 p.m. Memorials are suggested to Mount Carmel or Tabitha Hospice.