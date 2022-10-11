Seatta Swanson

Kearney resident, 108

KEARNEY — Seatta Swanson, of Kearney died peacefully Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022 at Brookestone Gardens in Kearney at the age of 108.

There will be a private graveside burial. For those who knew Seatta the family asks that you celebrate her life with music and laughter.

Memorials are suggested to the Kearney Area Animal Shelter. Condolences may be shared online at www.osrfh.com. O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral and Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.

Everyone loved Seatta. She had a twinkle in her eye, a bright smile and a contagious laugh.

Seatta was born Dec. 15, 1913 in Clay County. She started playing piano at the age of 5 and continued until she was 103. During her lifetime she played the piano and organ for church, was a pianist for the The Golden Age Entertainers Band for many years and played at various nursing homes with her daughter.

Besides music Seatta loved cats, Runzas, ice cream, coffee, root beer, bingo, playing cards, dancing, writing letters, watching the weather channel and the walking dead.

Preceding her in death were her parents Gustav and Christina Hornbacher; husband Melvin Swanson; daughter Carol Ann Wall; and son-in-law Raymond Wall.

Left to miss her laughter, teasing and twinkle are her grandchildren Wayne Wall, Sally Mingus and Ralph Wall; as well as extended family and friends.