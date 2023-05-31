KEARNEY - Scott A. King, age 42, of rural Kearney went to be with his Savior Jesus Christ on Tuesday, May 23, 2023 as the result of an automobile accident. Memorial services will be on Wednesday, May 31, 2023 at 10 a.m. at New Life Church in Kearney. Pastor Chris Puccini will officiate and burial will be later. There will be no visitation. Memorials are suggested to the King family, to be designated later. Please visit www.hlmkfuneral.com to leave a tribute or message of condolence. Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney are in charge of arrangements.