Kearney resident, 42

KEARNEY - Scott A. King, age 42, of rural Kearney, went to be with his Savior Jesus Christ on May 23, 2023 as the result of an automobile accident. Memorial services will be on Wednesday, May 31, 2023 at 10 a.m. at New Life Church in Kearney. Pastor Chris Puccini will officiate and burial will be later. There will be no visitation. Memorials are suggested to the King family, to be designated later. Please visit www.hlmkfuneral.com to leave a tribute or message of condolence. Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney are in charge of arrangements.

Scott was born January 8, 1981 in Kearney, Nebraska to Randy and Susan (Johnson) King of Mason City, NE. Scott was the second born of his siblings, Lynn, Todd, and Devin King. Scott and family lived on the family farm near Mason City until 1988 when they moved north of Kearney, NE where he lived on and off for the remainder of his life.

Scott attended Glenwood school just north of Kearney and then graduated from Kearney High in 1999. He worked for several different employers in the area, to include Kearney Seamless Gutter, Ag Dryer of Elm Creek, Delux Manufacturing of Kearney, NAPA of Kearney, and Dale VanHousen Construction of Kearney. Scott loved building and creating things which he was very good at. He learned to create valuable items from his father Randy and uncle Dick King using unwanted or discarded material. Scott was a hard worker with a big heart, and he loved Jesus Christ.

Scott also loved spending time with his brothers and cousins. His greatest joy was spending time with his youngest brother Devin. Scott loved to take Devin bowling and was known to show off his skills on the lanes. Scott also enjoyed ice skating and often skated backwards to demonstrate his talent.

He is survived by his mother Susan, his brother Lynn and wife Joanna, his brother Todd and wife Natalie, nieces Addison, Molly and Moriah, and nephews Thaddeus and Titus.

Scott was preceded in death by his youngest brother Devin and his father Randy, as well as many other cherished relatives.