Scott Fegter

Omaha resident, 40

OMAHA — Scott T. Fegter, 40, of Omaha, died Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022.

A memorial service will be 4 p.m. Friday, Nov. 11 at the Truhlsen Campus Events Center at the University of Nebraska Medical Center, 619 S. 42nd St., Omaha, NE 68198. Heafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler, West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Road in Omaha, is in charge of arrangements.

He was born on March 16, 1982 in Alama.

Survivors include his wife, Julie; and children, Grace and Carter of Omaha; parents, Donnie and Diane Fegter of Republican City; brother, Erik Fegter (Shannon) of Lincoln; sister, Stefanie Staab (Kory), of Lincoln; and beloved nieces and nephew.

Preceded in death by grandparents, Delbert and Alma Leigh, Edward and Irene Fegter; uncle,Terry Fegter.