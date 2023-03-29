‘Scott' Denzin
Kearney resident, 74
KEARNEY - Robert “Scott” Denzin, 74, of Kearney passed away Thursday, March 23, 2023 at his home in Kearney. Scott's wishes were to be cremated. A celebration of life is planned on Friday, March 31, 2023 where the family will receive friends between 2:00 and 4:00 p.m. at O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral Home in Kearney.
Memorials are suggested to ARC, St. Jude's Children's Hospital, Wounded Warrior Project or to Boys Town in Omaha. Condolences may be shared online at www.osrfh.com. Services are entrusted to O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral and Cremation Services.