KEARNEY - Robert “Scott” Denzin, 74, of Kearney passed away Thursday, March 23, 2023 at his home in Kearney. Scott's wishes were to be cremated. A celebration of life is planned on Friday, March 31, 2023 where the family will receive friends between 2:00 and 4:00 p.m. at O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral Home in Kearney.