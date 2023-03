Scott L. Borden

Elwood resident, 69

ELWOOD - Scott L. Borden, 69 years of age, of Elwood, passed away on Monday, March 6, 2023, at his home in Elwood.

Funeral service is pending with the Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home in Holdrege.

A full obituary will appear in a following newspaper publication.

The Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home in Holdrege is in charge of the arrangements.