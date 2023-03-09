Scott Borden

Elwood resident, 69

ELWOOD - A Funeral Service for Scott Borden will be held on Friday, March 10, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. at Trinity Evangelical Free Church in Holdrege, Nebraska, with Pastor Murray Jones officiating. Interment will follow at the Prairie Home Cemetery at Holdrege.

The funeral service will be live streamed via the Nelson-Bauer Funeral Homes Facebook page. https:/www.facebook.comrofile.php?id=100033954344066

Scott Layne Borden, 69 years of age, of Elwood, Nebraska, died on Monday, March 6, 2023, at his home in Elwood. Scott was born on May 12, 1953, in Holdrege, the second of five children, born to Laurel and Ila Lu (Friedline) Borden. Scott was confirmed at Trinity Evangelical Free Church.

On August 9, 1980, Scott was united in marriage to Marvel J. Ivey. This union was blessed with two children: Aaron and Shelby.

He was preceded in death by an infant brother, Byron Scott; his wife, Marvel Borden on December 21, 2004; his parents; step-mother, Phyllis Borden; mother-in-law, LoDema Ivey; and many aunts, uncles, and extended family members.

Scott leaves to celebrate his life his children: Shelby Borden of Elwood; and Aaron Borden and wife, Larissa of Lincoln, Nebraska; four grandchildren: Ava May, Rosalie, Wesley, and Toby; siblings: Brian Borden and his wife, Judy of rural Holdrege; Darla Bergman and her husband, Joel of rural Loomis, Nebraska; Jon Borden and his wife, Terry of Alma, Nebraska; and Mike Borden and his wife, Rhonda of Holdrege; father-in-law, John Ivey of Lexington; brothers-in-law: Ron Ivey and his wife, Carol of Oxford, Nebraska; and Jon Ivey and his wife, Jan of Johnson Lake, Nebraska; sister-in-law, Willa Dannull and her husband, Cliff of Holdrege; with many nieces, nephews, other extended family members and friends.

A visitation will be held on Thursday, March 9, 2023, from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home in Holdrege, with the family greeting from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

A memorial has been established in Scott's honor and kindly suggested to the family for later designation.

Expressions of caring and kindness can be sent to the family at www.nelsonbauerfh.com

