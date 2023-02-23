Sarah “Sally” J. Joyce, age 84, of Kearney, passed away Saturday, February 18, 2023 at her home. Sally did not want to have a large funeral service, instead she wished only for a graveside burial service to be determined at a later time. Sally was a cancer and stroke survivor. She wished for any donations to be made to St. Jude or another Cancer Research Program of your choice. Please visit www.hlmkfuneral.com leave a tribute or message of condolence. Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney is assisting the family with arrangements.

Sally was born on July 18, 1938, she began her life on a farm in Heartwell, Nebraska. Her parents Lawrence & Gladys (Haws) Joyce, 2 sisters and 2 brothers predeceased her. Sally was also preceded in death by Tullie, her pet swan, who was a popular resident at the pond in her housing unit. Regardless of the weather conditions, Sally made sure Tullie had farm fresh corn available to her every single day without fail.

Sally is survived by her niece, Rebecca Joyce-Thomas (Marysville, KS) and nephew George Thomas (Axtell, NE) along with other family members and friends who loved and cared for her. Sally had many friends she made through various community, church and volunteer activities.

After graduating from Minden High School and Hastings Beauty Academy, she left Nebraska and moved to Colorado. Sally was initially a homemaker, raised her children, worked in the public and private business sectors and remained a resident of Colorado for 50 years. Sally then moved to Missouri for two years and returned to her home state of Nebraska in 2011.

Sally was employed in a variety of business venues, achieving numerous accolades during her employment working in the automotive industry, starting with title clerk, billing, account reconciliation, and management. Sally also worked in the restaurant and in-home health care industries. Most recently, she enjoyed volunteering at the Petersen Senior Activity Center and tutored first grade elementary students in reading. Some of Sally's hobbies included playing bridge, pitch, and rummy cube, she also enjoyed knitting, reading, puzzles, baking and cooking.