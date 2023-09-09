Sarah Jensen

Lexington resident, 71

OMAHA - Sandy Jensen, 71, of Lexington, Nebraska, peacefully passed away on Sunday September 3, 2023 in Omaha at CHI Bergan Mercy.

Sandra Jean (Larson) Jensen was born November 10, 1951 in Gregory, South Dakota

Sandy is survived by her husband, Roger of Lexington; daughter and son-in-law, Amy and Corey Anderson of Omaha; son and daughter-in-law, Ryan and LaTisha Jensen of Omaha; grandchildren, Brissa and Soren Jensen of Omaha; sisters, Carol (Keith) Umenthum of Spearfish, South Dakota, and Pamela (Dave) Kunzweiler of Rapid City, South Dakota; as well as numerous nieces and nephews, and in-laws.

A Celebration Of Life Service will be on Thursday, September 14, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church in Lexington with Pastor Rob Kuefner, officiating.

A Memorial Book Signing with the family present will be held on Wednesday, September 13, 2023 from 5-7 p.m. at Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington. Inurnment will be in St. John's Lutheran Cemetery west of Lexington.

Memorials are kindly suggested to the family for later designation.

Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington is honored to be assisting the family with arrangements. Please share online condolences with the family by visiting: reynoldslovefuneralhome.com