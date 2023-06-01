Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

‘Sandy' Sivits

Kearney resident, 76

KEARNEY - With great sadness, we announce the passing of Sandra "Sandy" Ruth Sivits, age 76, of Kearney. Graveside services will be 2:30 p.m. Friday, June 2, 2023 at Kearney Cemetery with Pastor Jeff Wulf officiating. Visitation will be 5-6 p.m. Thursday at O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral Home in Kearney.

Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation. Condolences may be shared online at www.osrfh.com. Services are entrusted to O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral and Cremation Services.

Sandy was born on October 27, 1946, in Minden to Buddy and Thora Nelsen. After graduating from Kearney High School, Sandy dedicated 32 years of her life to working at Mosaic as a Direct Support Associate.

Sandy married Bob Clement, and together they had two sons, Dan and Bryan Clement (both of Kearney). After Bob's passing, Sandy remarried and welcomed another son, Brett Sivits.

Sandy had a passion for bowling and loved traveling with her friends to participate in National tournaments across the U.S. However, her greatest joy came from spending time with her grandchildren.

After retiring from Mosaic, Sandy cherished her days at Wel-Life Assisted Living in Kearney. She enjoyed solving crosswords and puzzles and indulging in coloring activities.

Sandy was preceded in death by her first husband, Bob, her parents, and her brother, Craig Nelsen. She is survived by her youngest brother, Randy Nelsen, and sister-in-law, Connie Nelsen, both residing in Kearney.

Sandy also leaves behind her sons, Dan (Nikki) Clement of Kearney, NE, Bryan Clement of Kearney, and Brett (Becca) Sivits of Vancouver, WA. Additionally, she will be dearly missed by her grandchildren: Jade (Amber) Clement, Ty Clement, Lane Deines, Jasmin Czarnek, Trey Braun, Blake Clement, Brittney Clement, Braxtin Clement, Aidan Sivits, Ethan Sivits, and Chloe Sivits. Sandy was also blessed with great-grandchildren: Blayden, Charliegh, Corbin, Ames, Hudsen, Emma, Hayden, and Kora.

Her grandchildren hold dear memories of watching her bowl at the Thursday night leagues, frequent goodwill trips together, and enjoying her grilled cheese sandwiches. Sandy's absence will be deeply felt by her entire family.