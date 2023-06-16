Sandra “Sandy” S. Schnacker, 79, of Lexington, Nebraska, passed away on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at Lexington Regional Medical Center in Lexington.She was born on July 15, 1943, in Cozad, Nebraska, to Virgil Victor and Sophie Elnora (Weiland) Peden. Sandy attended Cozad public schools and Cozad High School. On January 10, 1964, she was united in marriage to James Coryell in North Platte. To this union, two wonderful daughters were born: Jody and Tammy. On April 21, 1979, Sandy found love again and was united in marriage to Gary Schnacker in Lexington and welcomed his two children: Tanya and Gary.Sandy held various jobs over the years. She worked with her husband Gary at Schnacker's Country, worked for the Tri-County Hospital and Park Avenue Estates in Lexington, and spent a total of eight years working for Tenneco Monroe in Cozad. She especially loved being a waitress at Medos. Sandy was an incredibly considerate person. She made sure she knew everyone's birthday so she could send out cards on their special day. She loved spending time with her children and grandchildren. Sandy was a tough woman with a heart of gold.Those left to cherish her memory are her children, Jody (LaMonte) Brummet and Tammy (Kevin) Glinsmann both of Johnson Lake, Nebraska, and Tanya (Jon) Foged of Kearney; grandchildren, Carly (Josh) Eacker, Jessica Glinsmann, Dustin (Elizabeth) Foged, Brittany (Daniel) Saathoff and Monte (Amy) Brummet; great-grandchildren, Sophialynn Eacker, Joseph Eacker, Jeremiah Eacker, Adaleigh Foged, Cabrey Jo Foged, Brooklyn Foged , Brysen Saathoff, Huxten Saathoff, Blakelyn Saathoff, Brenna and Trip Brummet ,and Tasha (Mike) Von Kaenel; great-great-grandchildren, Miles, Stella and Tyler; a special niece, Ramona Neben, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, extended family, and friends.Besides her parents, Sandy was preceded in death by her husband, Gary Schnacker; son, Gary Schnacker Jr; sisters, Phyllis Huber, Janice Gibbins, Doris Vogt, and Wanda Carbaugh; brothers, Don and Gerald Peden, and infant son, Milton Peden.A Visitation will be held on Tuesday, June 20, 2023, with family receiving friends from 5-7 p.m. at the Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington.A Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday, June 21, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church with Pastor Rob Kuefner, officiating.Interment will be held at the Cozad Cemetery in Cozad.Memorials are kindly suggested to the family for later designation.Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington is honored to be assisting the family with arrangements. Please share online condolences with the family by visiting: reynoldslovefuneralhome.com