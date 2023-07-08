Sandra Sleicher

Kearney resident, 76

LOUP CITY - Sandra G. Sleicher, 76, of Kearney, formerly of Sumner, passed on to her Heavenly home on July 1, 2023 at Rose Lane Nursing Home in Loup City. Memorial services will be Friday, July 14, 2023 at 1 p.m. at the Sumner United Church East Campus with Pastor Ken Hutson officiating. Inurnment will follow at the Broken Bow Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the S.A.F.E. Center in Kearney.

Sandra was born April 16, 1947 in Kearney, Nebraska to Roland and Susan (Hothem) Triplett. She grew up in the Sumner area attending Trappers Grove rural school and later graduated from Sumner High School in 1965. Sandra married James Sleicher on June 18, 1965 in Sumner and lived in the Burr Oak area. To this union four boys were born: Scott, Dan, Mark and Craig.

Sandra loved gardening, playing the piano for church and school functions, teaching Sunday school and raising lots of chickens. It was important to Sandra that her boys knew the value of hard work and honesty. Showing her kids and grandkids all the wonders of God's creation was also a favorite activity of hers. “Grandma Sandy” could always be found on the ground looking at ladybugs, butterflies and ants and explaining the details to her grandkids. She always had chocolate zucchini cake and root beer floats when the grandkids came over, too. Later in life, she worked at various jobs as a cook for SEM schools, housekeeping at Good Samaritan Hospital and giving her time to the S.A.F.E. Center in Kearney.

Those left to cherish her memory include her son, Scott (Samantha) Sleicher of Oconto and their children Veronica, Kaitlyn, John, Lucas, Samantha and Jacob Sleicher, and Nicholas and Nathan VanCura; son Dan (Deanna) Sleicher of Kearney and their children Cassidy and Collin; son Mark Sleicher of Gibbon and his children Kody, Tyler, Marc and Andrew; son Craig (Sarah) Sleicher of Kearney and their children Davis and Jocelyn; 19 great-grandchildren; sister Kathy (Jerry) Burr of Kearney; brother Dennis (Peggy) Triplett of Sumner; brother-in-law Lon Rohde of Lexington; and several nieces and nephews.

Sandra was preceded in death by her husband, parents, infant brother Russell, sister Karen Triplett, and sister-in-law Connie Rohde.