Sandra G. Sleicher

Former Sumner resident, 76

LOUP CITY - Sandra G. Sleicher, 76 of Kearney, formerly of Sumner, passed on to her Heavenly home on July 1, 2023 at Rose Lane Nursing Home in Loup City.

Memorial services will be July 14, 2023 at 1 p.m. at the Sumner United Church East Campus with Pastor Ken Hutson officiating. Inurnment will follow at the Broken Bow Cemetery.

Memorials are suggested to the Safe Center in Kearney. Please visit www.hlmkfuneral.com to leave a tribute or message of condolence. Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney are in charge of arrangements.