LOUP CITY – Former Sumner resident Sandra G. Sleicher, 76, of Kearney, died July 1, 2023 at the Rose Lane Nursing Home in Loup City. Services are pending with Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney. Please visit www.hlmkfuneral.com to leave a tribute or message of condolence.