 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Sandra "Sandy" Wintermote

  • 0

Sandra “Sandy” Wintermote

Elm Creek resident, 76

KEARNEY –— Sandra L. “Sandy” Wintermote, 76 of Elm Creek passed away Friday, December 2, 2022 at Kearney Regional Medical Center in Kearney.

Memorial services will be 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, December 7, 2022 at Elm Creek Christian Church with Pastor Scott Foster officiating.

Inurnment will follow at Elm Creek Cemetery.

Memorials are suggested to the American Cancer Society or American Diabetes Association.

Condolences may be shared online at www.osrfh.com.

Services are entrusted to O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral and Cremation Services.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

G7 price cap on Russian oil kicks in, Russia will only sell at market price

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News