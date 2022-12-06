Sandra “Sandy” Wintermote
Elm Creek resident, 76
KEARNEY –— Sandra L. “Sandy” Wintermote, 76 of Elm Creek passed away Friday, December 2, 2022 at Kearney Regional Medical Center in Kearney.
Memorial services will be 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, December 7, 2022 at Elm Creek Christian Church with Pastor Scott Foster officiating.
Inurnment will follow at Elm Creek Cemetery.
Memorials are suggested to the American Cancer Society or American Diabetes Association.
