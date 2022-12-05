Sandra “Sandy” Wintermonte

Elm Creek resident, 76

KEARNEY — Sandra L. “Sandy” Wintermote, 76 of Elm Creek passed away Friday, December 2, 2022 at Kearney Regional Medical Center in Kearney.

Memorial services will be 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, December 7, 2022 at Elm Creek Christian Church with Pastor Scott Foster officiating.

Inurnment will follow at Elm Creek Cemetery.

Memorials are suggested to the American Cancer Society or American Diabetes Association.

Condolences may be shared online at www.osrfh.com.

Services are entrusted to O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral and Cremation Services.

Sandy was born January 30, 1946 in Pender, Nebraska to Fred and Verna (Schuldt) Bird. She received her education from Pender High School, graduating with the class of 1964. Sandra later attended cosmetology school. She also worked in the records department at Pender Community Hospital. On June 19, 1969, Sandy was united in marriage to Leonard Wintermote. The couple made their home in Sidney, NE where she worked at the Insurance Store for many years. They moved to Elm Creek in 1998 where Sandy was head of school lunches at Elm Creek Public Schools until her retirement in 2011.

Sandy enjoyed collecting crystal, angels and thimbles. She loved crafts, sewing, embroidering, doing crossword puzzles, playing cards, tending to her flowers, camping and spending time with family and many friends.

Left to cherish her memory are her husband, Leonard Wintermote of Elm Creek; sons, Rusty (Jeanne) Wintermote of Carroll, IA and Rob Wintermote of Elm Creek; grandchildren, Alicen (Joe) Weeks, Andrew (Taylor) Wintermote and Adysen (Blake) Barquist; great grandchildren, Finnley and Maeve Weeks and Kenneth Wintermote; siblings, Lila Nelson of Lyons, NE, Betty (Steve) Mayberry of Cabool, MO and Randy (Kathy) Bird of Wayne, NE; sisters-in-law, Betty Wintermote of Kearney and Carlene Wintermote of Oak Creek, WI; as well as many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Sandy was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Rochelle Wintermote; and brother and sister-in-law, Freddie and Arlene Bird; brothers-in-law, Erwin Nelson, Lloyd Wintermote and Arthur Wintermote.