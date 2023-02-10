Sandra “Sandy” Solomon

Shelton resident, 76

KEARNEY - Sandra “Sandy” Solomon, 76 of Shelton passed away Wednesday, February 8, 2023 at Mt. Carmel Home in Kearney.

Memorial services will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, February 14, 2023 at Holy Cross Lutheran Church in Kearney.

Inurnment at Shelton Cemetery will follow the luncheon to be held at the church.

The family will receive friends 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Monday, February 13, 2023 at O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral Home in Kearney.

Memorials are suggested to the Shelton Volunteer Fire Department.

Condolences may be shared online at www.osrfh.com.

Services are entrusted to O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral and Cremation Services.