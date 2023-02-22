Sandra ‘Sandy' Meyer, 78

LEXINGTON - Sandra K. “Sandy” Meyer, 78 of Lexington passed away Sunday, December 18, 2022 at the Lexington Regional Health Center.

Sandy was born February 27, 1944 in Lexington, Nebraska to George and Sophia (Burr) Mazanec. She graduated from Lexington High school and then attended and graduated from the Kearney State Teachers College.

Sandy was united I marriage to Merle “Mike” Meyer on June 1, 1971 in Denver, Colorado. The couple moved to Ames, Iowa and later to Sacramento, California before returning to Lexington in 1976. Sandy had always wanted to be a teacher in Lexington and worked for the Lexington Public School system for over 40 years. She also worked at Orscheln for many years.

Sandy loved teaching and raising her horses.

Survivors include one sister: Georgialee Rodgers, one brother: Terry Mazanec as well as nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, sister: Dea Boersen and a brother: Larry Mazanec.

A memorial service will be held Monday, February 27, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. at the Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington.

Inurnment will take place in the Robb Cemetery, south of Lexington at a later date.

Memorials are suggested to the Sandra K. Meyer Teaching Scholarship through the Lexington Community Foundation.

Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington is honored to be assisting the family with arrangements. Please share online condolences with the family by visiting: reynoldslovefuneralhome.com