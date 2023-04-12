Sa-Donna Richardson, 90 of Johnson Lake passed away Thursday, December 15, 2022 at her home surrounded by family. A celebration of life will be held 10:00 a.m. Saturday, April 15, 2023 at O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral Home in Kearney with Chaplain Lonna Grabenstein officiating. Inurnment will be held at Arnold Cemetery following luncheon.

Memorials are suggested to the Salvation Army or KP Rescue Freekz. Condolences may be shared online at www.osrfh.com. Services are entrusted to O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral and Cremation Services.

Sa-Donna Joann Richardson, daughter of Richard and Elsie (Holliday) Thessen was born October 15, 1932 in Ansley, NE. She attended school at Ansley Public Schools and graduated from Ansley High School with the class of 1950. She married Marvin M. Bailey on July 14, 1950 at Broken Bow, NE. To this union three boys were born; Mick, Brad and Scott. The couple later divorced. While living in Ansley Sa-Donna became a member of the Ansley Rebekah's Lodge. One of her proudest moments was becoming its Noble Grand. Moving to Kearney, she met and married Charles Richardson. This marriage also ended in divorce.

In the course of her life, she worked at several factories such as Becton Dickinson, Reach Electronics, and JBP. She also was the office manager for Kearney Laundry and Dry Cleaning and later for Drs. Wilcox and Richards. After moving to Lexington, she managed the Unique Boutique for several years.

Sa-Donna demonstrated kindness, compassion and humility throughout her life. Never more so than when she was caring for one of her “fur babies.” She usually had one nearby to spoil rotten. Besides her pets, she was fond of all kinds of puzzles, playing bunco and adding to her various collections (mainly from the “Junk Jaunts”). Sa-Donna was a life long Husker fanatic and enjoyed watching all the football and volleyball games.

She dearly loved her family and will be greatly missed by her sons, Mick Bailey of Johnson Lake, Brad (Toni) Bailey of Norfolk and Scott (Karen) Bailey of Lincoln; honorary daughter, Marlene Johnson of Kearney; sister-in-law, Vi Thessen of Bellwood; grandchildren Sean (Glenda), Christy (Mike) and Jeff; great grandchildren, Tara, Heidi, Jackson, Gage, Bailey, Kinsley and Acen; as well as several extended family members and friends.

Sa-Donna was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Roland, Bill and Boddy Lee; sister, Bonne; sister-in-law, Vivian Thessen and brother-in-law, Les Blackmore