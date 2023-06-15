Ryan Wayne Bradley of Ravenna, 48, went peacefully to be with the Lord on Monday June 12, 2023 at his home after a long struggle with mental illness.

Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 20, 2023 at the Congregational Church in Ravenna. Pastor Jeff Zinnel will officiate. Burial will be in Highland Park Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5:00-7:00 p.m. Monday, June 19, 2023 at the church. Online condolences can be directed to www.rasmussenfh.com

Ryan was born March 2, 1975, in Grand Island Nebraska to Margaret & Harvey Bradley. Ryan attended Ravenna Public Schools, graduating in May 1993. After high school Ryan attended Southeast Community College in Milford Nebraska where he studied to be a diesel mechanic. Upon graduating Ryan returned home and worked for the family driving semi and mechanical work. Ryan was an avid card player and proudly celebrated his 14 years of sobriety from alcohol.

Ryan is survived by brother Richard & Deb Bradley, brother Rondel (Tiger) & Vicki Bradley, and sister Rebecca & Greg Russell, all of Ravenna, nieces Brandy & Richard Douglas of Ravenna, Charlene & Aaron Taylor of Ravenna, Cristina & Jason Osburn of Cairo, Morgan Russell & Bret Roberts of David City, Jeremy & Crystal Bradley in Florida, and Tori & Blake McDowell of Ravenna, many great-nieces and nephews, family and friends.

Ryan was preceded in death by his mother, father, and brother Roderick