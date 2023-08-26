Ruth Sullivan

Broken Bow resident, 95

BROKEN BOW - Ruth Eleanor Sullivan, 95, of Broken Bow, died on Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023, at Brookstone View in Broken Bow, surrounded by her family. Ruth was born Feb. 5, 1928.

Ruth was preceded in death by her husband John; parents Charley and Astrid Giles; brothers and sisters-in-law George and Mary Lou Giles, Charles and Ina Jean Giles, Joe and Bonnie Giles; sister and brother-in-law Bonnie and Keith Keys; nephew Mike Giles; niece Karen Giles Nance; and son-in-law Gary Kerchal.

Survivors include daughters, Carolyn Kerchal of Broken Bow, Sonja (Steve) Govier of Pleasanton, Joan (Al) Dillenback of Grand Island; seven grandchildren John Burnett, Kris (Jim) Lech, Mike Worth, Patrick (Carmen) Govier, Lisa (Russ) Swain, Sean Dillenback, and Krista Dillenback; three great-grandchildren Kassidy (Craig) Wachter, Sam (Karissa) Lech, and Caleb Govier, two great-great-grandchildren Braxton Wachter and Josie Wachter; nieces and nephews and other family members and friends.

Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Sunday at the United Methodist Church in Broken Bow with Pastor Phil Sloat officiating. Burial will follow in the Broken Bow Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the United Methodist Women's Eve Group in Broken Bow. Visitation will be 1-6 p.m. Saturday at Govier Brothers Mortuary, which is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be left at www.govierbrothers.com.