Ruth Slominski

Kearney resident, 76

KEARNEY - Ruth E. Slominski, wife, mother, grandmother, sister and dedicated educator passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 15, 2023 holding the hand of Ken, her husband of 55 years. Ruth was born November 30, 1946 in Loup City, NE. The youngest of five children of Maurice and Mamie Reiter.

She attended a one room school, Lone Elm, for eight years. After graduating from Loup City High School in 1965, she attended Kearney State College and graduated in January of 1969. It was in college when Ruth and Ken were married on November 11, 1967. In the late summer of 1969, they moved to Holdrege where Ruth taught Home Economics and Psychology for 31 years. “Mrs. Ski” as she was known by students, was a proud and dedicated teacher who had a love for education and worked hard to help all of her students.

As a youth, Ruth was a 10 year 4-H member and served many years as a 4-H leader for sewing, clowning and horse projects. She was a bible study teacher for many years at both Holdrege and Kearney First Presbyterian Churches.

Ruth had a passion for hard work and going beyond what was required. She strived to do it the right way. Ruth enjoyed going on bus trips, long weekend rides in the countryside, fishing, camping and was an excellent seamstress. Even though she was a diabetic for 62 years she didn't let it get in her way.

Those left to cherish her memory are her husband and best friend, Ken of Kearney; son, Chad Slominski of Holdrege; daughter, Kim (Jamie) Swanda of Fairbury; granddaughters, Janessa and Aspen Swanda; sisters, Carolyn Reinertson and Judy Slominski; brothers, James Reiter and Larry Reiter. Ruth was preceded in death by her parents; a niece Linda Reiter and nephew, Michael Long. Ruth's family wishes to express their gratitude for the love and care shown by so many staff members of CHI Good Samaritan Hospital.

A celebration of life will be held 11 am Wednesday, July 26, 2023 at Kearney First Presbyterian Church, 4511 Sixth Ave., Kearney, NE. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church. The family requests no flowers. Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation. Services are entrusted to O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral and Cremation Services.