Ruth Slominski

Kearney resident, 76

KEARNEY - Ruth E. Slominski, age 76, wife, mother, grandmother, sister and dedicated educator, passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 15, 2023 holding the hand of Ken, her husband of 55 years.

A celebration of life will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 26, 2023 at Kearney First Presbyterian Church, 4511 Sixth Ave., Kearney, NE. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.

The family requests no flowers, memorials are suggested to the family for future designation. Services are entrusted to O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral and Cremation Services.