Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 10, 2023, at Our Lady of Lourdes Church in Ravenna. Father Richard Piontkowski will officiate. Burial will be in the St. Mary's Prairie Center Cemetery at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday. Visitation will be Friday, June 9, 2023 from 5-7 p.m. at the church followed by the rosary at 7 p.m. Online condolences can be directed to www.rasmussenfh.com.