Ruth Gregg

Kearney resident, 84

KEARNEY — Ruth Jeannine Gregg, 84, of Kearney, formerly of Bertrand, died on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, at the Mt. Carmel Home Keens Memorial in Kearney.

A funeral service will be at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 14 at the First Baptist Church in Kearney with Rev. Sean Dougherty and Ruth's son-in-law, Rev. Roger McDermott, officiating.

Interment will be at 2 p.m. at the Highland Cemetery in Bertrand, Nebraska.

The funeral service will be livestreamed on the First Baptist Church's website.

Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 13 with the family greeting from 6-7:30 p.m. at the Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home in Holdrege.

——

Ruth was born on Feb. 18, 1938, in the family farmhouse in the Orafino Community 20 miles north of Cambridge. She was the youngest of 10 children born to Curtin Neil and Lillian Ruth (Summers) Arnold. She attended Orafino School through the eighth grade and then received her secondary education from Cambridge High School, graduating with the class of 1956. Following her education, she worked at a pharmacy in Lexington and the Café in Cambridge.

On Feb. 9, 1958, she married Darrell Lester Gregg at the First United Methodist Parsonage in Norton, Kansas, and this union was blessed with four children, Michael, Monte, Matthew and Angela. The family made their home on the farm south of Bertrand in Gosper County, where together they engaged in farming. She also was a dedicated member of the Gosper County Election Board for 30 years. When the couple retired, they moved to Kearney.

Ruth was a faithful member of the First Baptist Church in Kearney and was active in Hanna Circle and the Virtuous Women group. While at First Baptist Church, she was baptized by immersion by Pastor Stanley Murdoch.

Ruth loved her family and treasured time spent with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She loved to garden and made special cards from the flowers she grew. She enjoyed ceramics, crafting and collecting coffee cups. Ruth enjoyed being social and getting together with the Garden Club and Double H Club. In recent years, she tried to keep her mind sharp by doing word puzzles.

She will be remembered for her generous, loving heart and her contagious smile. Above all, Ruth has left a tremendous legacy to her family of God's amazing love and grace.

Survivors include her devoted husband of 64 years, Darrell Gregg of Kearney; her children, Mike Gregg and his wife, Billie Jo of Kearney, Monte Gregg and his wife, Roxann of Bertrand, Matt Gregg and his wife, Penny of Bertrand and Angie McDermott and her husband, Roger of Kearney; eight grandchildren, Amber Swartz and her husband, Kevin of Kearney, Ashley Hansen and her husband, Tony of Bertrand, Trevor Gregg and his wife, Brittani of Kearney, Gage Gregg and his wife, Kylee of Bertrand, Jared Gregg of Kearney, Meghan Schneringer and her husband, Clint of Kearney, Abbe Gregg and her fiancé, Buddy Martell of Chandler, Arizona, Jacob Gregg of Bertrand and his special friend, Tessa Ruskamp of Kearney; three step-grandsons, Ryan McDermott and his wife, Carol of Omaha, Nathan McDermott of Galveston, Texas, and Joseph McDermott and his wife, Jen of Omaha; nine great-grandchildren, Riah and Skylar Swartz of Kearney, Carson, Lilly and Walker Hansen of Bertrand, Charlie and Luke Gregg of Kearney, Bennett Gregg of Bertrand and Kellen Schneringer of Kearney; seven step-great-grandchildren, Marco Rubio of Omaha, Kailie Korth and her husband, Shawn of Lindsay, Rylie McDermott of Lincoln, Ireland McDermott of Omaha, Sloane and Everett McDermott of Galveston, Maclyn McDermott of Lincoln; one step great-great-grandson, Edwin Korth of Lindsay; sister-in-law, Donna Arnold of Sun City, Arizona; Jackie Reiss of Wilcox; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by six brothers, Clarence Arnold, Chester Arnold, Dorrance Arnold and his wife, Evelyn, Dorsey Arnold and his wife, Beverly, Eugene Arnold and Richard Arnold; three sisters, Fern Clapp and her husband Bill, Gladys Arnold and Phyllis Snider and her husband Ivan; and two sisters-in-law, Elaine Warner and her husband, Duane, and Beverly Reiss and her husband, Leland.

A memorial has been established in Ruth's honor and kindly suggested to the family for later designation.

Visit nelsonbauerfh.com to leave condolences.