Ruth Gregg

Ruth Gregg

Kearney resident, 84

KEARNEY — Ruth J. Gregg, 84, of Kearney, formerly of Bertrand, died Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, at Mount Carmel Home Keens Memorial in Kearney.

Arrangements are pending with the Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home in Holdrege.

