Ruth Gregg
Kearney resident, 84
KEARNEY — Ruth J. Gregg, 84, of Kearney, formerly of Bertrand, died Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, at Mount Carmel Home Keens Memorial in Kearney.
Arrangements are pending with the Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home in Holdrege.
Ruth Gregg
Kearney resident, 84
KEARNEY — Ruth J. Gregg, 84, of Kearney, formerly of Bertrand, died Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, at Mount Carmel Home Keens Memorial in Kearney.
Arrangements are pending with the Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home in Holdrege.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.