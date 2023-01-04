Ruby Fisher

Beatrice resident, 78

BEATRICE — Ruby Eileen Fisher, 78, of Beatrice, NE, formerly of Cordova, NE, passed away on Saturday, December 31, 2022, peacefully at her home surrounded by family.

She was born on February 13, 1944, at Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney, NE, the daughter of Ernest Maxwell and Edith (McTavish) Hibberd. Ruby was raised around the Kearney area until moving to Riverdale in 1955. She was a 1962 graduate of Amherst High School.

On August 6, 1964, Ruby was united in marriage to Lowell Fisher at Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church in Marysville, KS. She was baptized at St. John's Lutheran Church in Cordova, NE in 1967. Two children were born into this union, Craig, and Melynda. The family lived in Cordova, Nebraska, where Ruby and Lowell owned Fisher's Locker until they sold it in 1975. They briefly lived in Friend until Lowell's passing in 1995 and then Ruby moved to Beatrice.

Ruby was a dedicated housewife and mother, always putting her children first. She enjoyed traveling with her family, bowling, playing golf, attending all her children's events, and was an avid Nebraska Cornhusker fan enjoying volleyball the most.

Survivors include her children, Craig (Julie) Fisher of Beatrice, NE, Melynda Fisher of Harahan, LA.; grandchildren: Tyler Schmitz, Metairie, LA; Payton Schmitz, Baton Rouge, LA; Kylie Fisher, Kansas City, MO; Jaden Fisher, Kansas City, MO.; sisters: Evelyn Wuehler, Kearney; Janet (Maynard) Hansen, Grant; Jeanne Albright, Kearney; Joyce (Ken) Bosshamer, Kearney; Barb (Larry) Wuehler, Kearney; brothers: Larry (Darlene) Hibberd, Argyle, TX; Bob (Joyce) Hibberd, Kearney; brother-in-law: Norman Fiddelke, Iowa Falls, Iowa; along with numerous nieces and nephews and extended family.

Ruby was preceded in death by her husband, Lowell; her parents; sister, Marie Kring; brothers, Glen Hibberd, Jim Hibberd, Jerry Hibberd, Darrell Hibberd, Dennis Hibberd; brothers in law: Harlan Kring, Merle Wuehler, and Eugene Bergt; sisters in law: Evonne Bergt and Dorothy Fiddelke; nephews: Nicholas Hibberd and Randy Hibberd; and niece: Barbara Robertson.

Private Family graveside services will be held Thursday at the Zastrow Cemetery rural Cordova.

Friends and relatives are invited to join the family for lunch at the St. John's Lutheran Church, Cordova at 11:30 a.m.

Memorials are suggested to St. John's Lutheran Church or the Cotton Wood Hospice Beatrice Nebraska.

There will be no visitation as per Ruby's request.