Rose Ann Goodman

Broken Bow resident, 97

BROKEN BOW — Rose Ann Goodman, 97, of Broken Bow died Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022, at the Jennie M Melham Memorial Medical Center in Broken Bow.

A Mass of Christian burial will be 2 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 3 at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Broken Bow with Father Jim Hunt officiating, with a Rosary to be at 1 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 3.

Burial will be in the Broken Bow Cemetery.

A visitation will be from 8 a.m-12 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 3 at Govier Brother Mortuary in Broken Bow.

Rose Ann Goodman was born Aug. 1, 1925, in Valley County to Pete and Sophie (Cwanek) Kochanowski.

Survivors include her daughter Sharon Tonsing of Kerrville, Texas; son, Dick Behrends of Broken Bow; stepson, Gordon Goodman of Broken Bow; ten grandchildren; two step grandchildren; and 23 great-grandchildren.