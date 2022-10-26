Ronnie Hill

Holdrege resident, 52

HOLDREGE — Ronnie Dean Hill, 52, of Holdrege, died on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, at Bryan Medical Center in Lincoln.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, at the All Saints Catholic Church in Holdrege with Father Jay Buhman as celebrant. Interment will follow at the Prairie Home Cemetery in Holdrege.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m., Friday, Oct. 28 with the family greeting from 5-7 p.m. at the Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home in Holdrege. A Rosary will be recited at 7 p.m. at the funeral home. A memorial has been established in Ronnie's honor and will be designated at a later date. Expressions of caring and kindness can be sent to the family at nelsonbuerfh.com.

He was born July 12, 1970, at Broken Bow General Hospital, the oldest of two boys born to Dean and Janet (Jacquot) Hill. When Ronnie was 2 days old, his first surgery was closing the opening in his spine and inserting a CV shunt for the spina bifida birth defect. Since then, there were multiple surgeries to combat the complications of his father's exposure to Agent Orange during the Vietnam conflict. He accepted his lifelong disability with fortitude and perseverance.

At 4 years old this curly-headed child started preschool, determined to achieve physical goals. He attended Broken Bow Public Schools through second grade, and then moved to Holdrege, attending Holdrege Public Schools and graduating with the class of 1988. Since Ronnie used a wheelchair, his parents had to champion accessibility in each school, as the American Disabilities Act had not been passed. One of Ronnie's proudest and greatest accomplishments was graduating from the University of Nebraska at Kearney in 2010 with a Bachelors Degree in Broadcasting with an emphasis in Advertisingales and a minor in Sports Administration.

During Ronnie's youth, he expressed interest in all avenues of living and the assumption was that he would participate regardless of his physical situation, never thinking that he could not or would not participate. Carl Christen coached and ensured that Ronnie played baseball through the years. He was very driven to accomplish many things and overcome obstacles beyond expectations for his disability. Ronnie was a dedicated NASCAR fan. In his younger years, he enjoyed camping, boating, fishing, and hunting with his dad and brother. His valued cap collection captures all these interests.

In high school, he played the trumpet in the marching band and some of his highlights were marching at the Nebraska State Fair, Harvest of Harmony, and going on a trip to California to march in the parade at Disneyland. While in California he was also able to ride a rollercoaster and attend an Angels baseball game. In addition, Ronnie was a journalist for the school newspaper, was a student manager for sports, kept stats for the basketball team, and was DJ for the college radio. Cruisin' with his best friend Roger Chrisman was the best!

Ronnie was intent to live a lifestyle like everyone else; driving a '70 Thunderbird and independently living in an apartment. Through the years, he was employed by Cabela's in Kearney, Andersen Wrecking in Kearney, and worked alongside his father and brother at Tri-City Auto Parts, Inc.

Ronnie lived by the philosophy that he could achieve his ambitions and goals, and overcome any challenges that he encountered, always expressing gratitude to his parents, brother, and girlfriend Jodee Gnuse. His fortitude and positive attitude were admired by his extended family, teachers, coaches, care providers, and doctors who helped him to live a full life.

His Catholic upbringing gave him a deep faith and hope, carrying him through many health struggles.

The Spina Bifida Association was a reliable resource that Ronnie endorsed.

Ronnie's final home of 12 years was Madonna Rehab in Lincoln. His best days were sunning outside drinking his Frappuccino while confiding with his mother.

Ronnie's only sibling, Michael Donald Hill, was born May 16, 1972, and has been his best friend and biggest advocate throughout his years. Other loved members of the family were Lady, a St. Bernard, and his loyal dachshunds Tippy, Ginger, Cindy and Holly who were welcomed on Ronnie's lap anytime or anywhere.

All his life he used his voice to advocate for himself, even during the last few days in ICU. Ronnie hoped that his personality overshadowed his disability. All who knew him would confirm that his character and personality made him a spirited warrior.

He was preceded in death by his father, Dean Hill; grandparents: Don and Frances Hill; Lois Morrison and her husbands, Charles “Buzzy” Jacquot, Richard Edwards, and Lawrence “Bud” Morrison; and very recently his uncle, Dale Hill.

Ronnie leaves to celebrate his life; his mother, Janet Hill of Holdrege; his brother, Mike Hill and his wife, Alicea of Holdrege; two nephews and a niece: Cpl. Jordan Hill; Carolyn Hill; and Tyler Hill; aunts and uncles: Connie (Roger) Carroll of Broken Bow; Daniel (Sandy) Jacquot of Colorado Springs, Colorado; Julie (Mark) Watson of Sacramento, California; and Dedee Hill of North Platte; and his special friend, Jodee Gnuse; and a host of cousins and other relatives and friends.