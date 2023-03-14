KEARNEY - Ronald E. Smith, 91 of Elm Creek passed away Friday, March 10, 2023 at CHI Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney. A funeral mass will be held 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, March 15, 2023 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Elm Creek, NE. Interment will follow at Immaculate Conception Catholic Cemetery in Elm Creek. Visitation will be 6:00 to 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, March 14, 2023 at the church followed by a 7:00 p.m. Vigil/Prayer Service.