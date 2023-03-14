Ronald E. Smith
Elm Creek resident, 91
KEARNEY - Ronald E. Smith, 91 of Elm Creek passed away Friday, March 10, 2023 at CHI Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney. A funeral mass will be held 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, March 15, 2023 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Elm Creek, NE. Interment will follow at Immaculate Conception Catholic Cemetery in Elm Creek. Visitation will be 6:00 to 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, March 14, 2023 at the church followed by a 7:00 p.m. Vigil/Prayer Service.
Memorials are suggested to Elm Creek Fire and Rescue Department or to Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. Condolences may be shared online at www.osrfh.com. Services are entrusted to O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral and Cremation Services.