Ronald Eugene Schwab

Grand Island resident, 63

GRAND ISLAND - Ronald Eugene Schwab, 63, of Grand Island, passed away March 21, 2023 at CHI Health St. Francis.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday March 25, 2023 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Pleasanton with Father Richard Piontkowski celebrating. Burial will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery in Pleasanton. Visitation will be Friday from 5-7 p.m. with a Rosary service at 7 p.m. at St. Mary's Catholic Church. Online condolences can be directed to www.rasmussenfh.com

Ron was born to Gene and Mary (Keehn) Schwab on October 22, 1959 in Junction City, Kansas. He graduated from Pleasanton High School in 1977 and thereafter earned a Machinist Certificate. Ron was united in marriage to Susan (Busch) on April 20, 1979, and would have celebrated 44 years of marriage this year. From this marriage came two sons, Mark and Mitch.

Ron worked at Rockwell as a Machinist, Eaton Corp. operating a press, he was Manager at Hornady for 20 plus years, and he worked in sales at Rich & Sons. Every job he did he strived for perfection. He was a terrific mentor and enjoyed coaching his son's baseball teams. Ron loved to travel, taking extended trips to Texas and South Dakota with their camper and making many new friends. He also enjoyed riding his motorcycle and modifying his Jeep. His greatest love however was making his grandchildren laugh. Whenever they were around, the room would be filled with the sound of children laughing. He will be remembered for his love for his kids and granddaughters.

Ron is survived by his wife Susie Schwab, of Grand Island; sons: Mark (Michelle) Schwab of Doniphan and Mitch (Jolene) Schwab of Kearney; grandchildren: Marissa Schwab, Mia Schwab, Daisy Schwab, Kodey Salpas, and Sabastian Salpas; siblings: Pat Schwab, Wendy Urbanek, and Jeri Urbom; and his parents.

His heart gave away even though it was strong for life. We will miss you.