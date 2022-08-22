Ronald 'Ron' Hogeland

‘Ron' Hogeland

Orleans resident, 71

ALMA — Ronald L. “Ron” Hogeland, 71, of Orleans, died on Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, at Harlan County Health Systems in Alma.

A memorial service will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 26 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Orleans with Father Maurice Current officiating.

Interment will follow at the Mt. Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Orleans.

The funeral service will be live streamed via the Nelson-Bauer Funeral Homes Facebook page.

A memorial book signing will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 25 with Rosary being recited at 7 p.m. at the St. Mary's Catholic Church in Orleans.

Ron was born in Holdrege on April 2, 1951, to John and Edith (Schofield) Hogeland.

In 1972 Ron married Pat Schwenke. They later divorced.

Ron then married Rhonda Graff on Jan. 15, 1995.

Survivors include his wife, Rhonda Hogeland of Orleans; his children, Trevor Hogeland of China Grove, North Carolina, Lilian Herout of Oxford, Hennessey Lans of Orleans and Grace Hogeland of Orleans; brothers, John Hogeland, Jim Hogeland and Dave Hogeland; one sister, Becky McKenzie; and seven grandchildren.