Ronald “Ron” Gregory

Nixa, Missouri resident

Memorial service will be at 10 a.m. on Tuesday,

December 6, 2022, at Adams FuneralHome, Ozark,

Missouri.

Ronald Ivan Gregory Ron was born on January 7, 1944, in Holdrege, Nebraska to Ray and Ruth (York) Gregory. He graduated from Holdrege High School in 1962.

Ron was united in marriage on June 12, 1965, to Kathryn “Kathy” Stovall. To this union two boys were born Andrew “Drew” and Todd. Ron loved his family, spending time with them and watching them grow. He loved being a father, grandpa, and great grandpa. He enjoyed the family trips to the Rocky Mountains, especially Estes Park. He also enjoyed being on the water with friends and family water skiing or just watching the summer fireworks. Ron enjoyed many hobbies like golfing, hunting, his many dogs, planting trees, and just tinkering with things.

Ron attended Kearney State College in Nebraska where he met Kathy. Ron went onto Colorado where he received his undergraduate degree and finally a Master's degree in engineering from California Western University in 1979. He received many engineering certifications from plant engineering to electrical, building and facilities engineering. Ron worked at Becton-Dickinson in Holdrege for 30 years as a plant engineer and sterilization manager after which he started his own engineering firm Spectra Engineering until ultimately retiring. Ron served in the National Guard for six years.

Ron was preceded in death by his parents, brother Dennis Gregory, and grandson Nathan Gregory.

He is survived by his wife Kathy Gregory (Nixa, MO), sons Drew Gregory and wife Cherie, Todd Gregory and wife Melanie; three grandchildren Zachary “Zach” Gregory and wife Emily, Taylor Gregory, Lexie Gregory; three great grandchildren, Henry, Charlee, Callie and a sister Carolyn Carlson and husband Dean, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and beloved friends.