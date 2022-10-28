Ronald Mayo

Ron Mayo

Holdege resident, 57

HOLDREGE — Ronald Greg “Ron” Mayo, 57, of Holdrege, died on Oct. 24, 2022, near Elwood.

A memorial visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4, 2022 with family greeting friends from 5-8 p.m. at the Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home in Holdrege.

Ron was born in Holdrege on Aug. 27, 1965, the seventh of eight children, born to Vernon Lee “Red” and Norma Jean (Keslar) Mayo.

Ron and Linda Lugo spent 23 years together.

Ron was preceded in death by his parents, Red and Norma Mayo; and his two brothers: Terry and Gary.

Ron is survived by his partner, Linda Lugo of Holdrege; his brother, Larry Mayo of Holdrege; four sisters: Susan Remmenga of Bertrand, Linda Swearingen and her husband, Clyde of Grand Island, Nancy Elting and her husband, Doug of Lincoln, and Pam Joy of Holdrege; sister-in-law, Cindy Mayo of Funk; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

A memorial has been established in Ron's honor, and kindly suggested to the family for later designation. Expressions of caring and kindness can be sent to the family at www.nelsonbauerfh.com