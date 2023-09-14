‘Ron' Hudson

Shelton resident, 79

KEARNEY - Ronald “Ron” E. Hudson, 79, of Shelton, NE died on Monday, September 11, 2023 at CHI Health Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney.

Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m.on Monday, September 18, 2023 at the American Lutheran Church in Gothenburg with Pastor Doug Hjelmstad officiating. Burial will take place in the Fort McPherson National Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Saturday, September 16, 2023 at Apfel Funeral Home in Grand Island.

Ron was born on March 13, 1944 in Gothenburg, NE to Earl and Gladys (Hite) Hudson. He grew up and received his education from Gothenburg High School, graduating with the Class of 1962.

He entered the U.S. Army on November 16, 1964 and served during the Vietnam war. He was honorably discharged on August 31, 1968. He was united in marriage to Carol Gronewold on October 16, 1966 in Gothenburg, after which the couple spent two years in Japan while Ron was in the Army before moving back to Nebraska. After his service, Ron attended Kearney State College and received his bachelor's degree in education.

Ron's teaching career began in Axtel where he was a History teacher and helped coach basketball. His first principal job was at Sterling. Then becoming the principal at Fairmont before moving to Shelton where he was the Principal and Athletic Director for many years before retiring in 2000. He was known for flipping a coin to see if kids would get in trouble. He always let the kids pick “Heads or Tails” and still always managed to come out on the winning side.

He was a member of the Shelton American Legion. Ron enjoyed fishing, hunting, going to as many of his grandchildren's events as he could, but most of all he loved being in education. Spending 60-80 hours a week at school between school and various sporting events.

He is survived by his wife, Carol; son, Mark (Heather) Hudson; daughter, Stacey (Pat) Winters; four grandchildren: Layne, Hank, Kade, and Pete; and his brother, Jerry (Joyce) Hudson.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and in-laws, Tony and Berniece Gronewold.