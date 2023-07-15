Ronald Hansen

Rochester, New York resident, 78

ROCHESTER, N.Y. - Ronald Wayne Hansen, 78, of Rochester NY, was met in heaven by his lovely wife, Elizabeth on July 5, 2023.

He was born July 30, 1944 in New Jersey and was the son of the late Janice (Lemburg) Hansen and Richard (Walter) Hansen. Most of his early years were spent in Kearney, Nebraska where he attended the Kearney Public High School. He has two children and five grandchildren.

Ron was an avid gourmet cook and gracious host, was a gardener and enjoyed the Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra. He was an active Buffalo Bills fan, an active member of Third Presbyterian Church in Rochester, as well as the Genesee Valley Presbytery. Ron always looked forward to time spent with his friends and cousins.

Ron was united in marriage on May 15, 1975 to Elizabeth Stafford, who preceded him in death on June 12, 2010.

Surviving Ron are his sons, Nathan Lee Hansen of New York and Erik Lars Hansen and his wife Martina of Virginia; grandchildren, Lucas Lee, Mason Zane, Conrad Marks, Eva Elizabeth, and Aksel Erik Hansen; sister, Bonnie Leahy and her husband James Leahy of Illinois; niece, Amanda Leahy of Illinois; nephews, James Leahy (Annie) of New York and their children Maeve, Rory, Cillian; Brett Leahy (Kirsten) of Illinois, and their children Audrey and Adeline; uncle, William Lemburg of Nenraska; and many dear friends.

Ron received a PhD in Economics from the University of Chicago in 1982. His career at University of Rochester began in 1971 as an assistant professor and he became director of the systems analysis program. He later served as associate director of Simon's Center for Research in Government Policy and Business. Ron briefly left the University of Rochester in 1986-88 to become the first recipient of the Merrell Dow Professorship of Pharmaceutical Administration in the College of Pharmacy at the Ohio State University.

During his tenure at the University of Rochester's Simon School of Business, Ron championed the development of the school's international business program, played a key role in launching the undergraduate business program, and served as a lead advisor to the Technical Entrepreneurship and Management (T.E.A.M) MS program. As senior associate dean for faculty and research, Ron oversaw all faculty affairs, research, recruitment, and development, and led program concentrations in Health Sciences Management and International Management.

Ron is widely recognized for his scholarly research in drug-development policy and in regulation of the pharmaceutical industry. He also served on the editorial board of the Journal of Research in Pharmaceutical Economics.

Friends may call Friday, Sept. 8 from 3-6 p.m. at the Anthony Funeral Chapel (2305 Monroe Ave.). A service celebrating Ron's life will be held the following day at 10 a.m. Sept. 9 at Third Presbyterian Church, 4 Meigs St., Rochester. Burial will follow at Pittsford Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Eastman School of Music (https://shorturl.at/dyDJT). To share a memory of Ron or send a condolence to the family visit www.anthonychapels.com.