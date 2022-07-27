Ronald Bergstrom

Axtell resident, 94

KEARNEY — Ronald P. Bergstrom, 94, of Axtell, died on Sunday, July 24, 2022, at CHI Health - Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney.

Funeral Mass will be 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 4th, at St. John's Catholic Church in Minden with the Rev. Evan Winter officiating. The service will be live streamed to the funeral home's Facebook page.

A fellowship lunch gathering will be held following the service.

Interment will be later that day at 2 p.m. at the Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Axtell with military honors presented by the Minden American Legion and Heartwell Veterans of Foreign Wars.

Visitation will be from 4-6 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 3th, at St. John's Catholic Church in Minden with Rosary at 6 p.m.

Craig Funeral Home in Minden is in charge of arrangements.

Ronald Paul Bergstrom was born on Dec. 25, 1927, in Wilcox as the oldest of seven children to Stanley and Lucille (Lippstreu) Bergstrom. Ronnie attended school in Wilcox and graduated in 1945. His passion for farming was evident through his tireless work ethic, but in addition to being an American farmer, he was also compelled to serve his country. At the age of 22, Ron served in the U.S. Army - Infantry Division during the Korean War from 1950-1952.

In 1953, Ron married Patricia Ryan. He and Patty had three children, Mike, Cindy, and Kelli. They were married 67 years until Patty's passing in April of 2021.

Those who knew Ronnie also knew that he loved to have conversations about life and history. He had a mind as sharp as a tack and many times read at least three papers a day, but he had no use for the internet, a computer, or a cell phone. In addition to his love of farming and his family, he absolutely loved to sing and dance, and was the lead singer in a band called “The Sons of the Soil”. The band performed around the Phelps and Kearney County area for many years. Ronnie was also very proud of serving as the president of the Keene Co-op in the 1980's.

Survivors include his children, Mike (Janet) Bergstrom of Axtell, and Kelli (Ron) Jorgensen of Omaha; grandchildren, Angela (Zac) Carlson, Ashley (Mike) Clark, Ryan (Morgan) Bergstrom, Mitch Jorgensen, and Cassidy Jorgensen; great-grandchildren, Kenzo, Cooper, and Caden Carlson; and Ledger Bergstrom; brother, Gary (Kathy) Bergstrom; sisters, Rosemarie Taylor and Rogene Baxter; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, extended relatives, and close friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife Patty; daughter, Cindy; brother, Merrill Bergstrom; and sisters, Connie Hasbrouck and Ruth Burchell.

Memorials in Ronnie's honor are kindly suggested to St. John's Catholic Church in Minden.

Visit craigfunerals.com to leave condolences.