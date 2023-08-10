With a heavy heart it is always difficult to say farewell to a husband and father......... Ronald Joseph Benisek passed away at age 83 on June 21, 2023. He was surrounded by his family who will continue to honor his legacy by living their lives to the fullest. Ronald Benisek was born June 7, 1940 in Ravenna, NE to Joseph and Libbie Benisek. His dad was a farmer, and Ronald continued farming with his dad. He was married to Patricia Gancos on May 26, 1960. Ronald will lovingly be remembered by his wife of 63 years, Patricia (Gancos) Benisek, Santa Paula, CA; sister, Betty (Benisek) Rallens, of Lecanto, FL and three children, Rhonda (Michael) Wadzinski of Sioux City, IA, Lori Benisek of Santa Paula, CA and Roni (Laura) Benise of Ojai, CA. Five grandchildren Melissa Wadzinski of Fort Collins, CO, Ryan Wadzinski of Inglewood, CA, Michaela Wadzinski of Glendale CA, and Bodhi and Isabella Benise of Ojai CA. Ronald was a farmer in Nebraska for over 40 years. He also had a TV, heating and air-conditioning company before he retired to sunny California. Everyday he enjoyed listening to polka music, and even played accordion in a polka band. He also was a big husker football fan. He loved his fun filled "traveling adventures" as he would call them. It all started with family trips every winter to Florida. He loved seeing the country and every now and then we would catch him taking a picture of the gas prices! He never wanted to miss out on a birthday, graduation, or any other family event. Whenever given the chance, he would be in the audience watching one of Roni's concerts. Most importantly we'll never forget his teasing playful antics with the grandkids! We'll always remember that special smile, that caring heart, that warm embrace, you always gave us. You being there for us through good and bad times, no matter what. We'll always remember you because they'll never be another one to replace you in our hearts, and the love we will always have for you. A Celebration of Ronald's life will be held at 'Our Lady of Lourdes' Catholic Church in Ravenna, NE on Monday, August 21, 2023. A rosary will be recited at 10 AM with the memorial service beginning at 10:30 AM.