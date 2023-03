Ron Jones was born December 21, 1952, in Kearney. On March 9, 2023, he died in Lincoln, surrounded by loved ones.

Rosary will be at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, March 15, 2023 at Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home. Services will be held at St. John the Apostle Church, 7601 Vine Street, Lincoln, Nebraska on Thursday, March 16, 2023 at 10 a.m. Go to lincolnfh.com for more.