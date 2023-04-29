GRAND ISLAND - Romaine D. Stadler, 77, of Minden, passed away on Thursday, April 20, 2023 at Azria Health Broadwell in Grand Island. Memorial services will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, May 24, 2023 at Craig Funeral Home in Minden with Rev. Donald Becker officiating. Inurnment will be held following the service at the Minden Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Jensen Memorial Library in Minden or the Minden Senior Center. Arrangements are under the care of Craig Funeral Home in Minden.