Romaine Stadler
Minden resident, 77
GRAND ISLAND - Romaine D. Stadler, 77, of Minden, passed away on Thursday, April 20, 2023 at Azria Health Broadwell in Grand Island. Memorial services will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, May 24, 2023 at Craig Funeral Home in Minden with Rev. Donald Becker officiating. Inurnment will be held following the service at the Minden Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Jensen Memorial Library in Minden or the Minden Senior Center. Arrangements are under the care of Craig Funeral Home in Minden.
Romaine Dale Stadler was born on March 19, 1946 in Minden to Wilfred M. and Lois L. (Anderson) Stadler.
Those left to cherish his memory include his brother, Allan (Sara) Stadler of Vermont, as well as a host of nieces and nephews, extended relatives, and close friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
