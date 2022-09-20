Roma Mae Thomas

Roma Thomas

Lincoln resident, 89

LINCOLN — Roma Thomas, 89, of Lincoln and formerly of Kearney and Sun City West, Arizona, died Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022.

The family is hosting a visitation from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 22 at Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home, 40th and A streets in Lincoln.

She was born March 22, 1933, in Ravenna to Anna and Charles Schmale.

She married Gary F. Thomas in Ravenna on May 27, 1951. They lived in Kearney for many years. Gary was a professor of music at Kearney State College, and Roma worked in the Sports Information Office.

Roma enjoyed attending many concerts and music recitals. She loved playing golf and traveling around the world. She also volunteered and was politically active.

Survivors include her daughter Laurie Thomas Lee (Kevin) of Lincoln; sons, Mark C. Thomas and Michael G. Thomas of Sun City West, Arizona; and grandchildren, Meredith R. Lee (Natalie) of Nashville, Tennessee, and Jonathan K. Lee of Lincoln; along with many beloved nieces and nephews.

Memorials go to the Gary F. and Roma Thomas Music Scholarship Fund at the University of Nebraska at Kearney.

Visit bmlfh.com to leave condolences.